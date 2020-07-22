Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and family starring in Netflix reality show

ABC/Mark Levine

Jay DeMarcus is heading into the world of television.

The Rascal Flatts star has announced that he and his family are at the center of a new reality show called DeMarcus Family Rules that’s set to air on Netflix next month. The show will offer a behind-the-scenes look at Jay’s life in Nashville with his wife, Allison, and two young children Madeline and Dylan.

The family made the announcement with a sweet Instagram video that shows them cuddled together on the couch, smiles abound.

“We can’t wait to come into your homes and show you a glimpse behind-the-scenes at all the chaos and the craziness,” Jay shares. DeMarcus Family Rules premieres on Netflix on August 19.

Jay and his wife got a taste of reality TV life with appearances on the USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, which that focuses on the lives of their friends Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Jay and his Rascal Flatts band mates Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney announced in January that they were disbanding after 20 years together. They were scheduled to hit the road on the Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour, but plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rascal Flatts will release their new EP, How They Remember You, on July 31.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.