“Range Rover”: Devin Dawson branches out with a new groove; announces ‘The Pink Slip’ EP

Devin Dawson’s got his next musical chapter on the books. The singer will release his new EP, The Pink Slip, on January 15, 2021.



Devin first established his innovative outsider status and broody tendencies with his full-length debut, 2018’s Dark Horse. Now, he’s focusing on putting out music that continues to challenge boundaries and defy expectations.



“I will always be a dark horse, but I have come a long way from the person I was, and I understand more of what it means to be an artist,” the singer explains. “There are definitely vibes on this EP that I wouldn’t peg for myself, but I like the unexpected nature of doing things that people don’t see coming.”

Devin first found success in 2017 with his breakout hit “All on Me,” which earned him a top-five hit at country radio. Still, he says he hasn’t been resting on his laurels since landing mainstream success.

“I don’t think you ever really arrive, and you can never put your feet up. I want to be honest and vulnerable and take the next step, because I always want to be creating music that’s fresh and different from anything I’ve released before,” he says.



To that end, Devin’s dropping “Range Rover” this week, a groove-heavy ode to beat-up trucks and the girls that love riding in them. It follows “I Got a Truck,” The Pink Slip EP’s first single, which was inspired by a backstage conversation with Tim McGraw.



Here’s the full track list of The Pink Slip EP:

“Range Rover”

“I Got a Truck”

“Not On My Watch”

“Whatever Forever Is”

“He Loved Her”

“Who’s Gonna Hold Ya”

