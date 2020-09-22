Raise a glass: Michael Ray releasing new single, "Whiskey and Rain"

Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray is releasing a new single this week.

The Florida native is set to drop “Whiskey and Rain” on Friday, his first single since 2019’s “Her World or Mine.”

Co-written by Josh Thompson and Jesse Frasure, the song speaks to someone drowning their sorrows in a glass of something strong, with such lyrics as, “splash of bourbon in a glass/Yeah pouring something on the pain/Let it drown/Let it drown/Trying to wash away the past.”

Michael notes that the song’s vibe draws to mind some of his country forebearers.

“I miss story songs that you have to listen to all the way through to understand. This song is everything I love about country music — traditional country music, like Tim McGraw and Earl Thomas Conley and I want to bring that back,” Michael says in a statement.

“Whiskey and Rain” is the lead single off the hitmaker’s forthcoming third studio album, following 2018’s Amos.

“This is the music I originally came to Nashville to make,” Michael continues about the song. “And I’m grateful to have this opportunity for fans to get to know me better as an artist.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

