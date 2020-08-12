Police Dog To The Rescue On His First Day!

A police dog helped to successfully locate a missing mother and her young child earlier this month — and it was only his first day on the job.

The 2-year-old German Shepherd cross and his handler were called to duty on August 1, after officers received a call about the missing woman, Whales’ Dyfed-Powys department in the U.K. said in a statement.

“The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character, and her phone wasn’t working, so naturally concern for her safety was high,” said Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones.