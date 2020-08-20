Parker McCollum announces that he has COVID-19, cancels two upcoming performances

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Parker McCollum has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer shared his diagnosis with fans on social media, explaining that he’s canceling two upcoming shows in Kansas and Oklahoma as a result.

“After several months of being off the road, we were finally getting a chance to play two socially distanced, mask mandated shows Thursday and Friday night,” he wrote. However, that changed when he started experiencing some mild symptoms caused by the virus.

“After realizing this morning that I could not taste or smell anything at breakfast, I went to get tested for COVID and the results came back showing that I was positive for the virus,” Parker went on to say. “My deepest apologies to the fans and venues who were counting on me to perform. I absolutely believe that the shows should go on and I wish more than anything that I could be there to play them.”

He assured fans that he’s not feeling too under the weather.

“I feel great and will self-quarantine at the ranch for 14 days,” Parker said. “It’s just an absolute bad stroke of luck on the timing of contracting this virus.”

He ended his post by encouraging his fans to do their part to control the spread of COVID-19. “Please wear your mask and stay healthy. Hope to see you all very soon,” he concluded.



Parker is one of several country stars who have contracted COVID-19. Laine Hardy, Kalie Shorr and Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne are all among those who have recovered. Joe Diffie and John Prine both died this spring from complications of the illness.

Parker found success last year with his breakthrough hit, “Pretty Heart.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.