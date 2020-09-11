Old Dominion’s ready to "Make It Sweet," even at the socially-distanced ACM Awards

RCA Nashville

Old Dominion could take home more trophies than anyone else at next week’s Academy of Country Music Awards, with nominations for Group, Video, Single, and Song of the Year.

“We do have quite a few of ’em…” lead singer Matthew Ramsey says humbly. “I guess that’s because we get to double-dip as producers and writers and, you know, our hands are all over this thing this year.”

The ACM’s 55th annual show will undoubtedly be unlike any other, taking place in September in Nashville for the very first time, without an audience, with performances happening at the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman, and the Bluebird Cafe.

“I think it’ll come across great on TV for sure,” Matthew tells ABC Audio. “I think that will look really good. It’s a little awkward for us as performers, you know, to get up there and really do it for no one in the room.”

“But, our performance is a nice long medley,” he reveals, “so we get to spend some time up there and play lots of different songs that we’ve had over the years. So, [we’re] excited about that.”

“Just any chance, especially these days, to play some music and get it out there into the world somehow is welcomed,” he adds.

Backstage, it’s typically like a family reunion for the artists, but that won’t be the case this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re doing very good at making sure everyone is tested and safe and masked, and lots and lots of safety precautions,” Matthew explains. “So I don’t think we’ll really see much of anybody, honestly.”

“I think we’ll be kind of chilling on our bus, waiting to see what happens,” he laughs.

The 55th ACM Awards air Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

