No ‘Heartache Medication’ required: Jon Pardi’s wedding rescheduled for November

ABC/Image Group LA

After proposing to his longtime girlfriend onstage during his show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last October, Jon Pardi and Summer Duncan planned to get married in Montana in May.

But like so many other things in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that. Now, Jon reveals he and Summer are only a couple months away from their big day, even though it won’t be quite the event they’d envisioned.

“We’re shooting for November,” Jon tells ABC Audio. “And it’s gonna be a small crowd. It’s not the big giant wedding we always wanted. We can’t do that. But we’re gonna get married. It’s gonna be fun.”

“We don’t have any idea for a honeymoon,” he confesses.

Instead, the newlyweds will spend some time visiting their family.

“We are going to do like a wedding tour,” Jon explains, “because we have so many relatives in California, and then maybe Texas, and then we’ll do a party in Nashville. So [we’re] just kinda gonna make the rounds after we get married and have a big party.”

“So it’s tough, you know,” he admits, “and everybody gets it. But it’s not a great year to have a wedding.”

On Monday, Summer revealed the ceremony is “2 months from today” on Instagram, which would make November 21 the official date.

In the meantime, Jon’s putting out the Deluxe Edition of his ACM-nominated Heartache Medication album on October 2, which features the “Western Version” of his current hit, “Ain’t Always the Cowboy.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.