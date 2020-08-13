Nigerian Boy Receives Scholarship To New York Dance School

Anthony’s dance video went viral on social media with hundreds of thousands of views from people all over the globe.

The video eventually caught the attention of Cynthia Harvey, a former principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre and the current artistic director of the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School of Dance, one of America’s most distinguished ballet schools.

“A friend who lives in the UK sent me the video,” Harvey told Cincinatti.com. “Within a day, I was trying to find him.”

Two days later, Harvey managed to contact the boy and his teacher. Soon after, she had arranged for full scholarships so Anthony could attend the ABT virtual Young Dancer Summer Workshop, a three-week intensive program.

“A child who shows this much dedication, you just have to help,” she said.

via SunnySkyz