Nicole Kidman tuned in from Australia to watch husband Keith Urban host the 2020 ACMs

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban’s wife, actor Nicole Kidman, is a supportive partner who always tries to be there to cheer her husband on during big career moments.



At the ACM Awards on Wednesday night, in true 2020 fashion, she had to do so through a screen.

Nicole is currently in Australia, according to People, filming her upcoming Hulu limited series, Nine Perfect Strangers. Sadly, that means she couldn’t be in Nashville during the 2020 ACM Awards, where Keith served not only as show host but also gave a performance.



Still, Nicole found time to watch the show on her laptop. The actor posted a video of herself on social media cheering on Keith from afar, watching her husband’s monologue with a smile on her face as he kicked off the event.



“Wishing I was there,” she wrote alongside her post.



On the day of the show, Nicole also celebrated her husband’s upcoming ACMs performance: The world television premiere of “One Too Many,” his new duet with pop star Pink. Nicole posted a throwback photo of herself and Keith with Pink, sharing how excited she was for the two artists’ new collaboration.

By Carena Liptak

