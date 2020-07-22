As many concerts have been cancelled or postponed, several artists have been spending time on social media to connect with their fans by doing a Q&A or performing some of their favorite songs. Check out our list of New Country 92.3 Couch Concerts below!
Cole Swindell – 5/31
https://www.facebook.com/coleswindellmusic/videos/284297265949521/
Kip Moore – 5/28
https://www.facebook.com/thetasteofcountry/videos/577072806550638/
Carly Pearce – 5/28
https://youtu.be/aQa4SjDapLI
Tyler Farr for The Folds of Honor Rock & Raise Challenge Night 2 – 5/26
https://www.facebook.com/TylerFarrOfficial/videos/1153785628306523/
Old Dominion – 5/26
https://www.facebook.com/olddominionband/videos/580618436171751/
Lee Brice Memorial Day Special for The Folds of Honor Rock & Raise Challenge – 5/26
https://www.facebook.com/leebricemusic/videos/3178611042189242/
Morgan Wallen – 5/22
https://www.facebook.com/morgancwallen/videos/244362390149201/
Lady Antebellum – 5/22
https://www.facebook.com/ladyantebellum/videos/567554063897726/
Jordan Davis – 5/22
https://youtu.be/xYT5igCnaxA
Feed The Front Line presented by CMT : Dinner Session – 5/20
https://www.facebook.com/cmt/videos/600784680796433/
Feed The Front Line presented by CMT : Lunch Session – 5/20
https://www.facebook.com/cmt/videos/570716740247115/
Michael Ray : Honky Tonk Tuesday – 5/19
Michael Ray | Honkytonk Tuesday (May 19, 2020)
Back to celebrate more classic country music and my favorite people who sing it!! Listen to the official #honkytonktuesday playlist on Pandora: https://bit.ly/honkytonktuesdayPosted by Michael Ray on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Travis Denning – 5/15
Happy Hour Live With Travis Denning
Travis Denning is answering fan questions and singing two songs to get you into the weekend mood! 🎶Travis' new 'Beer's Better Cold' EP is out now and he's here to talk about it with Evan and Amber from Taste of Country Nights.Posted by Taste of Country on Friday, May 15, 2020
Chase Rice – 5/15
Full Band Live Stream "The Album Pt. 2"
Hey Y'all! The Album Pt. 2 now available via the link below. Enjoy our first full band live stream from home. https://chaserice.lnk.to/TheAlbumPT2Posted by Chase Rice on Friday, May 15, 2020
Brad Paisley with special guest Lady Antebellum – 5/15
https://www.facebook.com/BudLight/videos/869515630193180/
Brantley Gilbert – 5/15
Brantley Gilbert | Fire't Up Friday with Tiffany and Lee Lakosky
Get ready for #firetupFRIDAY with Tiffany and Lee Lakosky from Crush on the Outdoor Channel….Posted by Brantley Gilbert on Friday, May 15, 2020
Tucker Beathard – 5/14
Posted by Tucker Beathard on Thursday, May 14, 2020
Michael Ray – 5/12
Honkytonk Tuesday (May 12, 2020)
It’s gonna be another good one celebrating country music. #honkytonktuesdayPosted by Michael Ray on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Tim McGraw – 5/8
Click HERE to view
Riley Green – 5/1
Cody Johnson
Live Stream # 4Posted by Cody Johnson on Thursday, May 7, 2020
Luke Combs – 5/6
Luke Combs x Columbia Live Stream
Together with Columbia Sportswear, we’re dedicating this live stream (May 6 at 8 PM EDT) to fighting for clean water and healthy estuaries in Florida through Captains for Clean Water, founded by local fishing guides. If you would like to join us in making a donation, go to captainsforcleanwater.org/luke.Use code LUKE on columbia.com for $25 off $100 + free shipping on orders over $125.Posted by Luke Combs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Brad Paisley – 5/6
I'm getting the band back together! Taking your requests – text the song you want us to play to 615-235-5921 and I might just ask you to Zoom with me!Posted by Brad Paisley on Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Michael Ray – Honkytonk Tuesday – 5/5
Michael Ray | Honkytonk Tuesday (May 5, 2020)
Playing some classic country music with a few special guests. Listen to the official #honkytonktuesday playlist on Pandora: https://bit.ly/honkytonktuesdayPosted by Michael Ray on Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Brandon Lay – 5/01
Kenny Chesney – 5/01
Kenny Chesney Here And Now Livestream
Join Kenny and No Shoes Nation for a livestream event celebrating the release of #HereAndNow. Listen to the new album here: https://wmna.sh/hereandnowalbumPosted by Kenny Chesney on Friday, May 1, 2020
Luke Combs – 5/01
Luke Combs x Miller Lite Live Stream
Miller Lite was coming on as a tour sponsor, but for now, we’re joining forces virtually. Join us for a live stream on May 1st at 8 PM EDT to support out-of-work bartenders nationwide. If there’s one thing that can bring us together, beer can.Contribute to the Virtual Tip Jar for out-of-work bartenders here: https://bit.ly/VirtualTipJarUSBGPosted by Luke Combs on Friday, May 1, 2020
Brantley Gilbert, Michael Ray and Carly Pearce – 5/01
Brantley Gilbert | Fire’t Up Friday with Michael Ray & Carly Pearce
Goin live with Michael and Carly for #firetupFRIDAY….Posted by Brantley Gilbert on Friday, May 1, 2020
Rachel Wammack (Cracker Barrel and Sony Live Stream) – 4/30
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=235974720798526
Niko Moon – 4/27
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=881512462296322
Lauren Alaina – 4/24
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=249076622870411
Eli Young Band – 4/23
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=596189264317368
Cassadee Pope – 4/23
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=266522487848045
Cody Johnson – 4/23
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2504274209884782
Luke Bryan – 4/16 *PayItForward LIVE
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1164566057227187
Cassadee Pope – 4/16
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1572248712927501
Gone West Social Takeover – 4/16
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=242359706954049
Luke Combs – 4/15
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=876797756102509
Ashley McBryde – 4/13
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2529482753974512
Thomas Rhett – 4/10
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=584845429049458
Cody Johnson – 4/9
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=223100655567405
Travis Denning – 4/7
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=892383681222448
Ashley McBryde – 4/6
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=836602680176973
Brad Paisley featuring Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans, John Fogerty and Scotty McCreery – 4/3
http://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=842576266253581
Niko & Anna Moon – 4/3
http://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2840965399355481
Jon Pardi – 4/2
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=562208734397732
Cassadee Pope – 4/2
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=642307983224289
Jordan Davis – 3/31
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=514662419202825
Ashley McBryde – 3/30
I’ve forgotten about so many songs in the last couple years…it’s time to remind myself how much I loved them. Maybe introduce yourself to them for the first time.Posted by Ashley McBryde on Monday, March 30, 2020
Dylan Scott – 3/29
NOBODY IN THIS NOTHING TO DO TOWN
Hang out with Dylan Scott now! #NewCountry923CouchConcertPosted by New Country 92.3 on Sunday, March 29, 2020
Dierks Bentley, Doug from Hot Country Knights (the K is silent) & Thomas Rhett – 3/27
Live at the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour: Home EditionPosted by Dierks Bentley on Friday, March 27, 2020
Cody Johnson – 3/26
Cody Johnson Live StreamPosted by Cody Johnson on Thursday, March 26, 2020
Jimmie Allen – 3/26
Matt Stell, Lindsay Ell, HARDY & Jameson Rodgers – 3/26
Penned Up: Week One
Matt Stell had a blast letting y’all hear what they've been writing during this quarantine. HARDY, Lindsay Ell & Jameson Rodgers all brought them #freshbakedcookies on last night's Instagram. 🍪🔥 Tune in next week and every Wednesday on Instagram Live at 8 pm CT until life is back to normal… or until he runs out of Busch Light. #NewCountry923CouchConcertPosted by New Country 92.3 on Thursday, March 26, 2020
Ashley McBryde – 3/25
I grabbed a couple requests from the live feeds! It’s mid-day, let’s take a break from our very busy day and hang out for a minute!Posted by Ashley McBryde on Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Morgan Wallen – 3/23
Posted by Morgan Wallen on Monday, March 23, 2020
Keith Urban – 3/23
URBAN UNDERGROUND: 3.23.20
URBAN UNDERGROUND: 3.23.20 #InstaBandPosted by Keith Urban on Monday, March 23, 2020
Tegan Marie – 3/23
MusiCares Monday!! Let’s chat:) Donate now!! 😘Posted by Tegan Marie on Monday, March 23, 2020
Ashley McBryde – 3/23
Is anyone stir crazy yet? Let’s break the monotony, sing some silly songs and all be together. #TheTrybe #AllCoopedUpPosted by Ashley McBryde on Monday, March 23, 2020
Tenielle Townes – 3/23
Chris Young – 3/22
#SundayFundayPosted by Chris Young on Sunday, March 22, 2020
Gabby Barrett – 3/22
Live Performance Supporting MusiCares
Hey yall! I'll be playing a few songs LIVE from our living room to yours! Ask questions! If you are able, I encourage you guys to donate to MusiCares #COVID19Fund – you will be helping those who are financially unstable in the music industry right now!Posted by Gabby Barrett on Sunday, March 22, 2020
Kelsea Ballerini – 3/20
View this post on Instagram
the best way I could find to share the lead up to this album with you. thank you for making it feel so loved already. Also- @iamhalsey and @kennychesney, you add magic to this album that I can’t quite explain…thank you for being a part of this, for loving music, and for saying heyyyyy.
Brad Paisley – 3/19
Taking requests live from my house!Posted by Brad Paisley on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Luke Bryan – 3/19
Luke Live from Shore Thing CigarsPosted by Luke Bryan on Thursday, March 19, 2020
Russell Dickerson – 3/18
RD Party-ing LIVE from my house!!! Come hang out 🎉 🎉 🎉Posted by Russell Dickerson on Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Luke Combs – 3/17
Luke Combs Livestream
We’re live! Pumped to play a couple of songs for y’all. Thankful technology allows us to connect like this and forget about everything that’s going on for a little while. Everyone stay safe and keep up with the World Health Organization (WHO) for all of the latest: www.who.intSongs performed: Fast Car (Tracy Chapman cover) – 1:00, When It's Raining (unreleased original) – 6:34, When It Rains It Pours (released original) – 10:50, Hurricane (released original) – 16:30Posted by Luke Combs on Tuesday, March 17, 2020