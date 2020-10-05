Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Walker Hayes contributes vocals on Kylie Morgan’s new “Cuss a Little,” a song they wrote together when Kylie was just 19 years old.



Brandy Clark has shared “Like Mine,” the second Brandi Carlile-produced tune she’s released in recent weeks. The first was a tune called “Same Devil.”



Rising country duo Everette put out the first half of their Luke Laird-produced two-part album last week. The project is called Kings of the Dairy Queen Parking Lot — Side A.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



