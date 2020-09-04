Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

The Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. is partnering with Tyler Country Market to create a new line of Black Label Reserve steaks specially crafted to honor the late country legend. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Charlie’s charity The Journey Home Project, which supports veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.



Garth Brooks is among the subjects of a new AXS TV documentary series, Music’s Greatest Mysteries. Garth’s episode is titled “The Sad Story of ‘Friends in Low Places.’”



A Thousand Horses will make a virtual stop on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday to perform their newest release, “A Song to Remember.”

By Carena Liptak

