Nashville notes

The Cadillac Three have partnered with popular Nashville music venue The Basement for live concert series Country Fuzz Presents Live from the Basement now through September. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Second Harvest Food Bank, with the goal of donating 100,000 meals to children and families in the community over the next 100 days. The Cadillac Three kicks off the series with a performance tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

Maddie & Tae recently delivered a performance of their number-one song “Die from a Broken Heart” as part of the Recording Academy’s virtual Press Play series that raises money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Matt Stell will virtually perform the National Anthem ahead of the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series at the Dover International Speedway on Sunday. The race will air on NBCS at 4 p.m. ET.

