Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jimmie Allen will stop by the 8:00 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today on Friday. He’ll perform “Why Things Happen” and “Freedom Was a Highway,” two of the tracks off his Bettie James EP.

Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll announced plans for a new acoustic album, Alone Together Sessions, out September 4.

By Carena Liptak

