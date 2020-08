Burke/Triolo/Thinkstock

A Thousand Horses have officially released their first single in three years, “A Song to Remember,” to country radio. It’s featured on the group’s upcoming album, Let the Band Play On.

Americana and bluegrass festival MerleFest will take place September 16-19, 2021 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Past performers include Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson.

