Aubrie Sellers is releasing her three-song EP, World On Fire, on Friday. It features covers of Dwight Yoakam‘s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak, and “Somebody Was Watching” by Brenda Burns.

Roy Clark‘s Greatest Hits album will be released on September 18. It includes such signature tracks as “Come Live With Me,” “Yesterday When I Was Young,” “Thank God and Greyhound” and many more.

