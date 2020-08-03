Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Priductions/Thinkstock

Maren Morris dropped a three-track project called Maren Morris: Reimagined last week, putting a different spin on three of her best-loved songs. “Girl,” “The Middle” and “The Bones” all get fresh treatments in the new release.

RaeLynn released a new acoustic rendition of her recent song, “Me About Me.” The track comes off of her forthcoming EP, Baytown.



Gary Allan returned last week with a new single, “Waste of a Whiskey Drink.”

Singer-songwriter and Garth Brooks’ daughter Allie Colleen dropped a pair of personal new singles last week called “Best Friend” and “Road You Take.” In the two songs, Allie documents the heartache that follows after a close friendship ends.

By Carena Liptak

