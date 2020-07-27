Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Nashville mainstay Lori McKenna, who is the songwriter behind Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind,” dropped her new album last week. Called The Balladeer, the project features her song, “When You’re My Age.”

Singer-songwriter Courtney Marie Andrews also released a new album last week called Old Flowers.



For King & Country shared a remix of their hit song, “Together,” along with a new music video for the tune. The duo previously collaborated with Dolly Parton for “God Only Knows.”

By Carena Liptak

