Nashville notes

A Thousand Horses shared the music video for their new single, “A Song to Remember,” this week. The clip was filmed amid the picturesque hills of Watertown, Tennessee, and the band says they lucked into a stormy shooting day, providing the perfect broody backdrop for their breakup anthem.



In case you missed it, Willie Nelson and his musical sons made a virtual stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to perform his 1964 hit, “I Never Cared for You.”

By Carena Liptak

