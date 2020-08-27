‘My Gift’: Carrie Underwood’s holiday album will feature guest appearances from John Legend and her son

Capitol Records Nashville

We may still be in the middle of a heatwave, but Carrie Underwood got fans in the holiday spirit this week when she revealed the track list for her upcoming Christmas album, My Gift.

The 11-track project — the country superstar’s first-ever Christmas album — is a treasure trove of seasonal classics, including “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

But even more exciting was the news that My Gift will feature some very special guests. Carrie duets with pop superstar John Legend on a song called “Hallelujah,” which he also wrote. On another track, the classic “Little Drummer Boy,” Carrie turns her holiday collection into a family affair, enlisting her five-year-old son, Isaiah, to perform on the track.

My Gift is due out on September 25.



When she first announced the project last month, Carrie said that making a holiday record was “a long time coming” for her, adding that putting out the project during such a tumultuous year made My Gift even more meaningful.

“For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this,” she explained. “Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

By Carena Liptak

