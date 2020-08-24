Morgan Wallen’s "More Than My Hometown" video tells a small town love story

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen has created a mini-Hallmark movie in the video for his new single, “More Than My Hometown.”

Released today, the clip tells the classic tale of a small-town couple as one goes off to follow her dreams in the city while her lover remains in the only life he’s ever known.

The story begins at the woman’s going away party on the family’s countryside property, with the couple bidding each other farewell. Morgan stars in the role of the playful older brother of the young woman, and confidant to the broken-hearted man she left behind, who spends much of the video caught up in the memories they shared.

The lyrics help guide the story along as Morgan sings, “I love you more than the feeling when the bass hits a hook/When the guy gets the girl at the end of the book/But that ain’t you and me so I guess I’ll see you around/’Cause I can’t love you more than my hometown.”

The video ends as headlights flash on the door of the mechanic’s shop where the young man works, leaving viewers with a cliffhanger.

“More Than My Hometown” is the lead single off Morgan’s upcoming sophomore album. It’s currently in the top 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

