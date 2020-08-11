Morgan Wallen says fatherhood has "definitely changed the way I look at things"

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen surprised fans with the news that he became a dad last month, and the singer says the new role has “changed” him.

Morgan and his ex, KT Smith, welcomed son Indigo Wilder on July 11. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Morgan admits he’s a bit of a “wildcard,” but now has clarity, knowing that his actions have a ripple effect on his son.

“It’s definitely changed the way I look at things,” he asserts. “I realize every decision I make now don’t just affect me, but it affects him too, so I’m trying to be a little bit more responsible.”

The singer expands on this point, stating that he looks to his own father as a role model for how to treat both Indie and KT.

“I had a really good example of a dad growing up. I really just want to be like my daddy. There was always a lot of sacrifices made for me and for my sister to make sure we were all happy,” Morgan explains. “He always gave me a good example of how to treat my mom.”

He also makes it a point to visit Indie as much as possible.

“I go see him as much as I can,” the singer adds. “He’s good, he’s healthy.”

The “Up Down” hit maker is currently working on his upcoming sophomore album, sharing in the interview that his new material is more “mature” and “personal.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.