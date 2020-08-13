Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett and more ACM New Artist nominees revisit Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again”

Warner Music Nashville/Academy of Country Music

It’s been four decades since Willie Nelson released his classic “On the Road Again,” but during the COVID-19 pandemic, when touring artists are stuck at home, its lyrics feel more timely than ever.



That’s why Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett, Jordan Davis, Lindsay Ell and many more teamed up to channel their off-the-road blues into a collaborative new version of the tune. All of this year’s ACM New Artist nominees participate in the track, also including Caylee Hammack, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson, Tenille Townes and Ingrid Andress. Willie himself chimes in for a verse, too.



“That’s our cry right now,” Russell tells People of the song’s yearning to hit the open highway. “That’s our anthem. I can’t wait to be on the road with all my friends.”

In the meantime, the song will help put some money towards a good cause. Proceeds from “On the Road Again (ACM Lifting Lives Edition)” will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, supporting individuals in the country music community affected by the pandemic.



As New Artist nominees, all the song’s participants are up for trophies at the 2020 ACM Awards. They were originally planning to find out who the winners were back in April, when the ceremony was first scheduled to take place.



Due to the pandemic, though, the ACM Awards ceremony was pushed to fall. It’s currently scheduled to take place on September 16 in Nashville.