Mitchell Tenpenny tells a cinematic story of heartbreak in “Broken Up” video

Mitchell Tenpenny distills the storyline of his “Broken Up” song into a three-minute mini-movie in the music video for the tune. It’s a high-drama clip that features a real-life couple as the actors living out the song.



The action starts with a striking scene of a man lying face down on concrete, his nose and mouth bleeding. Interspersed with shots of broken glass, the video leads us into an intense fight between a couple. Meanwhile, we see snippets of Mitchell singing the words to the song through an obscure, fractured lens.



The video was directed by Justin Key, who’s also the mastermind behind the video for Mitchell’s hit, “Drunk Me.”



“I think Justin nailed the raw emotions between the characters in the video,” the singer explained. “The tension in the fight scene is fierce, just like breakups can be. It’s a great three-minute film.”

“Broken Up” is Mitchell’s latest single, following his duet with Australian duo Seaforth, “Anything She Says.”

