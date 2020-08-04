Missouri Resident Leaves Cold Drinks For Delivery Men!

On July 21, a Missouri resident started leaving cold drinks on the porch for their delivery man!

“Since the pandemic started, I had more deliveries sent to our house than ever before. I started leaving a small styrofoam cooler with chilled drinks on the front porch for delivery drivers to grab if they wanted. It’s always a treat to see their reactions on the Ring if I miss seeing them personally at the window. Here’s one with a substitute UPS driver (our regular guy was out that day) who was genuinely thankful for the cold drink.”