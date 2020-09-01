Miranda Lambert leads the pack of 2020 CMA Awards nominees, breaks record set by Reba McEntire

ABC/Image Group LA

It’s lucky number seven for Miranda Lambert.

The “Bluebird” singer picked up seven nominations at the 2020 CMA Awards, and set a record in the process. Miranda now has a total of 55 nominations, making her the most-nominated female act in the history of the show, breaking the record previously held by Reba McEntire‘s 51 nods.

Miranda appears in the night’s top categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, for Wildcard. Her latest chart-topper, “Bluebird,” scored Song of the Year and Single of the Year nods.

Meanwhile, Luke Combs makes his first appearance in the elite Entertainer of the Year category, one of his six nominations. He’s also up for Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year for What You See Is What You Get, and a double-nod in Song of the Year for “Even Though I’m Leaving” and the Carly Pearce and Lee Brice duet he co-penned, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Maren Morris is not far behind, earning five nominations. Like Miranda, she’s vying for Female Vocalist of the Year and Single and Song of the Year. The two unite in the Musical Event of the Year category with “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda’s collaborative song featuring Maren, three-time nominee Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.

Pop fans will recognize one of the many first-time nominees, with superstar Justin Bieber scoring three nods for his collaboration with Dan + Shay on “10,000 Hours,” which is nominated for Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and Jimmie Allen are also first-time nominees.

The 2020 CMA Awards will broadcast live on November 11 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.