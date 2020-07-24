Mickey Guyton searches for “Heaven Down Here” in plaintive new ballad

Capitol Nashville

Mickey Guyton speaks directly to God in her newest song, “Heaven Down Here.”

She wrote the song during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a plea for more kindness and positivity in a troubled world.



“Sitting at home and watching the world burn down around me during this pandemic led me to write ‘Heaven Down Here,’” the singer explains. “It is a song asking God to spare a little love for this world in need.”

Though the world may be in dire need of help, Mickey adds that this song ultimately conveys a message of healing and hope.

“This song came from the very depths of my heart and has given me a renewed sense of self. It has real raw emotion and was written with a therapeutic intent of healing my heart,” she reflects. “I hope that everyone can hear that intent and receive the same healing.”

Amid the pandemic and the nationwide protests against racism and police brutality, Mickey has emerged in 2020 as one of country music’s most poignant, relevant singer-songwriters. She previously shared her autobiographical “Black Like Me” to critical acclaim. Early in 2020, she also released “What Are You Going to Tell Her?”, a cutting message about the plight of young girls growing up in an imbalanced world.



Mickey’s musical message is continuing to gather momentum: She’s readying an EP for release in the fall.

By Carena Liptak

