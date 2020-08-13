Mickey Guyton is building ‘Bridges’ with her just-announced new EP

Phylicia J. L. Munn

Mickey Guyton has been building momentum over the course of 2020 with songs like “Black Like Me,” “Heaven Down Here” and “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” Now, the singer is ready to share all the details of her next project.



Mickey will release a six-song EP called Bridges on September 11, featuring the three songs she’s already shared, along with three more as-yet-unheard originals.



In a statement, the singer explains that the songs on the EP are the result of a productive, if sometimes painful, creative growth spurt she underwent over the past couple of years.

“Two years ago, this project didn’t even feel like it was a possibility,” Mickey explains. “This EP proves that in your darkest moments, you can have your biggest breakthroughs.”

Mickey’s new music was also inspired by her reflections during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the new chapter of the Civil Rights movement that emerged in 2020, with people turning out across the country to protest against racism and police brutality.

“I think back to all of the obstacles in my life and career, including writing and recording most of this EP in quarantine during a time of social unrest, and how it has all led to the birth of this beautiful project,” Mickey recalls. “I hope these songs provide others with the same happiness and strength they have provided me in these uncertain times.”

Here’s the full track list of Bridges:

“Heaven Down Here”

“Bridges”

“What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

“Rosé”

“Salt”

“Black Like Me”