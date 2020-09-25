Michael Ray drowns his sorrows in his new ‘90s-inspired single, “Whiskey and Rain”

Sean Hagwell/Warner Music Nashville

Michael Ray stirs up some good old fashioned country heartbreak in his just-released single, “Whiskey and Rain.” It’s an ode to the classic, tear-in-your-beer breakup anthems of the ‘90s — a resemblance the singer says is intentional.

“I miss story songs that you have to listen to all the way through to understand,” Michael reflects. “This song is everything I love about country music — traditional country music, like Tim McGraw and Earl Thomas Conley, and I want to bring that back.”

In fact, Ray adds, songs like “Whiskey and Rain” inspired him to pursue country music in the first place.

“This is the music I originally came to Nashville to make, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity for fans to get to know me better as an artist,” the singer says.

In fact, Michael’s been getting back to his roots in more ways than one recently. The singer says that while off the road during the pandemic, he’s been spending some time in his hometown of Eustis, Florida, where he grew up in a family of musicians.

“If I start feeling real down, I just need to go down there for a few days to see everybody. I’ll get rejuvenated with my family. Something about being on that dirt just does a lot for me,” he reflects.



It’s been a tumultuous year in Michael’s personal life, too: This summer, he got divorced from fellow country star Carly Pearce after eight months of marriage.

