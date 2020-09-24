Matt Stell finds his quarantine ‘silver lining’ with new eight-song EP, ‘Better Than That’

ABC/Image Group LA

Matt Stell returns today with news of a new EP, Better Than That, due for release on October 16.



Matt’s next batch of tunes will include his current top-10 single “Everywhere but On,” as well as his breakout hit “Prayed for You” and another previously-released song, “If I Was a Bar.”



In addition to those three songs that fans already know and love, Matt’s including five new tracks on Better Than That. The singer says that although he’s been sad to be off the road this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these songs have been an upside to quarantine.



“I think the silver lining to quarantine and being off the road is that I’ve been able to focus on writing and becoming more creative,” the singer explains. “I’m really proud of these new songs, so it’s exciting to finally get them out to the fans.”

Though the full Better Than ThatEP won’t drop until next month, Matt is tiding fans over with the release of the title track, “Better Than That.” It’s a catchy, mid-tempo love song for a girl worth waiting for, with lyrics that focus on how sometimes, a more subtle strategy is more effective when it comes to flirting.

By Carena Liptak

