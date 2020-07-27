Maren Morris wrote a "sad AF" song and she couldn’t be happier

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris is in the process of writing new music.

In between balancing duties as a new mom to four-month-old son Hayes, the Grammy-winner tweetedrecently that she wrote a song for the first time in a while. Though she describes the tune as “sad AF,” she notes that she’s thrilled with the end result.

“I wrote my first song in forever today and it was sad AF. I’m so happy,” Maren says, accompanied by a crying face emoji.

In answer to a fan’s question, Maren also shares that Natalie Hemby and Daniel Tashian served as the song’s co-writers, the singer describing them as “2 people you can’t have a bad day with.”

Daniel is known for co-producing Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy-winning Golden Hour, while Natalie is Maren’s bandmate in The Highwomen and is one of the writers on Maren’s swanky “RSVP,” which is also the title of her 2021 tour.

Maren is still riding high on the success of her crossover hit “The Bones,” which has topped the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs chart and marks her first entry on the Billboard Adult Alternative Songs chart. It reached the top 15 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Her most recent album, Girl, was named Album of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards.

By Cillea Houghton

