Maren Morris has a special reason for wanting to win Album of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards

ABC/Image Group LA

The 2020 ACM Awards hasn’t even happened yet, but Maren Morris is already a winner: She nabbed a Vocal Event of the Year trophy for her work in Miranda Lambert’s collaborative cover, “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.”

But as tonight’s awards show nears, Maren is looking ahead to two more categories. She’s in the running to win Female Artist of the Year as well as Album of the Year, for her latest project, Girl.



“Yeah, I am just floored to be in both [categories],” the singer tells ABC Audio. “So I think either would be really special.”

Still, she admits that winning Album of the Year would have particular significance.

“Just because, you know, it’s my last piece of work with my collaborator busbee before he passed away,” she notes. The producer and songwriter died unexpectedly of brain cancer in 2019.



In addition to being a nominee at tonight’s show, Maren is also a performer. She’ll deliver “To Hell & Back,” off Girl, from the stage of the Ryman Auditorium.

By Carena Liptak and Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



