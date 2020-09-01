Maren Morris champions fellow female CMA Awards nominees: "WOMEN CLEANED UP THIS YEAR!"

ABC/image Group LA

Maren Morris is celebrating the women of country music following the announcement of the 2020 CMA Awards nominations.

Maren is the third most-nominated act at the awards show, pulling in five nominations in top categories including Female Vocalist of the Year, while her multi-week number-one hit “The Bones” earned nods for Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

Her collaborative performance of “The Bones,” with soulful pop singer Hozier is also nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Following the announcement of the nominations on Tuesday morning, Maren took to Twitter to reflect on what the awards mean in a year when live music was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the year that paused for many of us, we turned to country music. Thank you to my peers for these nominations,” Maren writes, also thanking Hozier for “amplifying” the song.

Maren concluded her post with words of praise for her fellow female artists. She gave a shout-out to Miranda Lambert — who is now the most-nominated female act in CMA Awards history — for their Musical Event of the Year nominated collaboration on Miranda’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” that also features Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes.

Additionally, the top category of Entertainer of the Year includes two women, with Miranda and Carrie Underwood nominated alongside Eric Church, Luke Combs and Keith Urban.

“WOMEN CLEANED UP THIS YEAR!” Maren cheers.

The 2020 CMA Awards will air live on ABC on November 11.

By Cillea Houghton

