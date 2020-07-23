Maren Morris can handle social media criticism of her music, but mommy-shaming is off limits

ABC/Image Group LA

Maren Morris recently made the call to stop showing her 4-month-old son Hayes’ face in social media posts, a decision the singer says came after receiving more than her share of mommy-shaming in the comments section.



While Maren’s used to seeing criticism of her music and career, she says that negative responses to her parenting style are off-limits.

“It’s been so fun sharing photos of him,” she told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday. “But I feel like, you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I’m ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card I just can’t emotionally handle right now. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna protect myself and him from it.’”

Late last month, the “Girl” hitmaker received a comment asking where baby Hayes’ life jacket was after she posted a snapshot of herself and her son enjoying a day at the lake. Both Maren and her husband, fellow artist, Ryan Hurd, stood up against the naysayer, though she ultimately decided to delete the picture and several others.



Now, when Maren does share pictures of Hayes on social media, his face is typically covered by an emoji.



“I would just have to say that anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother…I think it comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that’s especially, like, you know, brand-new at this,” she says. “We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.