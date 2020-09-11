Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne to feature in the soundtrack for upcoming film ‘Unpregnant’

Warner Records/HBO Max

Maren Morris and duo Brothers Osborne will lend their voices to the soundtrack HBO Max’s new release, Unpregnant. The film includes the country acts’ duet, “All My Favorite People.”



The movie follows the story of 17-year-old Veronica, a high school student on the cusp of adulthood who gets blindsided by a positive pregnancy test. As she struggles to come to terms with a life-altering decision, Veronica embarks on a three-day road trip with her ex-best friend, Bailey. It’s a journey that ultimately shifts her perspective, as she shakes out just how important friendship is to her.



Appropriately enough, “All My Favorite People” was written about Maren’s real-life friendship with the brother duo John and TJ Osborne. The singer’s husband, Ryan Hurd, also had a hand in penning the track, which appears on her 2019 studio album, Girl.



Unpregnant is available to stream now on HBO Max. The soundtrack features a wide range of artists, including rockers Deap Vally and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers.

