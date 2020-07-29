Maren Morris and baby Hayes got the most stylish gifts ever from Miranda Lambert

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert just might be the best gift-giver in country music, and Maren Morris has proof.



Maren recently shared a picture of the custom set of mom-and-baby denim jackets that Miranda had made for her and her infant son, Hayes. Both jackets come outfitted with plenty of fringe, along with the names of both mom and baby embroidered across the backs.



On Twitter, Maren posted a snapshot of baby Hayes modeling his new denim, and also shouted out her fellow country star’s newest number-one single, “Bluebird.”

“Thank you for this amazing gift,” she wrote. “Love you so much and am so proud of you for having the number 1 this week.”



When “Bluebird” hit the top of the charts earlier this week, it marked the first time Miranda had made it to the number-one spot in six years. Her last number-one was 2014’s “Somethin’ Bad,” which was a duet with Carrie Underwood.



Maren is no stranger to the number-one spot, either. In March, she scored a chart-topping hit with her single, “The Bones.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.