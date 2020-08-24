"Mamaw’s House": Thomas Rhett unveils song co-written with Morgan Wallen

ABC/Image Group LA

Thomas Rhett heads to “Mamaw’s House” in a new song co-written with Morgan Wallen.

Over the past several months, Thomas has made a habit of sharing unreleased songs via acoustic performances on Instagram. Over the weekend, he debuted another new song that he recently co-wrote with his “good buddy” Morgan, called “Mamaw’s House,” which takes listeners down a Southern country lane back to childhood days of visiting his grandmother.

The song elicits memories of those summertime days that included fried chicken, front porch swings and hard work at the home where “cussing and complaining” where not allowed.

“If every nightstand had a Bible/Every front porch had a swing/If every backyard had a garden/Every front door had a screen/Yeah maybe this crazy world would straighten up/And slow on down/If every town had a mamaw’s house,” Thomas croons in the chorus.

“Yep. That’s a winner,” Jake Owen champions in the comment section, with Michael Ray also offering his seal of approval with a simple “100” sticker.

Other fresh tracks Thomas has debuted on the platform include “Things Dads Do” and “What’s Your Country Song.”

By Cillea Houghton

