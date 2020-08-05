Maddie & Tae tag team with Avenue Beat on soaring "Watermelon Sugar" cover

ABC/Image Group LA

Maddie & Tae and Avenue Beat get a taste of “Watermelon Sugar” in a stellar Spotify Singles cover of pop star Harry Styles‘ hit.

The duo of Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye have teamed up with the breakthrough pop-country trio for a rendition of the summery song, made even sweeter by their pristine harmonies.

The two acts strip away the pop production and replace it with a gentle acoustic melody, the duo taking on the first verse and chorus before Avenue Beat joins in on the second verse, their soft voices capturing the calming vibe of a summer evening the song speaks of.

“Tastes like strawberries on a summer evening / And it sounds just like a song / I want your belly / And that summer feeling / I don’t know if I could ever go without / Watermelon sugar high,” Maddie & Tae sing with Avenue Beat providing serene harmonies in support.

Maddie & Tae were supposed to be on their Tourist in This Town Tour this year with Avenue Beat as an opening act, but plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avenue Beat currently has a breakout hit on their hands with “F2020,” which has gone viral with more than 14 million views on TikTok.

By Cillea Houghton

