Maddie & Tae on lessons learned from Carrie Underwood: "She’s always learning something new"

While touring the world with Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 last year, opening act Maddie & Tae picked up some valuable lessons from their superstar mentor.

Maddie Marlow reveals that she’s gained confidence over the past few years that’s allowed her to challenge herself as vocalist, a tip she picked up from Carrie.

“I think we’re just always pushing ourselves. It’s just the whole thing of not getting complacent. That’s something we learned from Carrie,” Maddie explains to People. “She’s always learning something new, writing something new, trying something new, and she really inspired us to do that.”

The two also say that the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker taught them how to captivate audiences in a live show setting.

“We really learned how to entertain a crowd, how to put a full-blown show together,” Maddie continues. “We learned moments of connection between the two of us that got the crowd excited.”

The duo is still reeling from the success of their number-one single, “Die from a Broken Heart,” which, after its more than 50-week treck to the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, made them the first female duo to have multiple number ones on that tally.

