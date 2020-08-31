Luke Combs Teasing A New Song About Wife, Nicole

Luke Combs is back at it again with a new song about his bride, Nicole Hocking! He shared a clip to Instagram & TikTok.

“They say nothing lasts forever / But they ain’t seen us together / Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes / And I know there’ll be that moment / The good Lord calls one of us home and / One won’t have the other by their side / But heaven knows but that won’t last too long / Maybe some things last forever after all.”

His caption “1st came Beautiful Crazy, then Better Together and now Forever After All,” refers to two other songs Hocking was a muse for. Officially there’s no word on when the third part of this trilogy will be released in full to fans.

