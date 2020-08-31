Luke Combs teases romantic new song, "Forever After All"

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Combs is giving fans a taste of a heartfelt new song he’s working on.

On Sunday, the country superstar shared a snippet of a new song called “Forever After All.” The lyrics tell a romantic tale of a couple who’s bond is so strong that even when separated by death, they can rest assured knowing they will one day reunite.

“They say nothing lasts forever/But they ain’t seen us together/Or the way the moonlight dances in your eyes,” Luke sings with husky vocals over a guitar-led melody, the video accompanied by an image of a notebook page displaying the lyrics to the chorus.

In the caption, the singer shares that the song follows in succession with “Beautiful Crazy” and “Better Together.”

“Forever After All” is drawing praise from across the musical spectrum, including fellow country star Tyler Hubbard who called it “Hit city” while Good Charlotte member Joel Madden replied with a heart emoji.

Luke previously announced that he’ll be releasing What You See Ain’t Always What You Get on October 23, a deluxe edition of his chart-topping sophomore album What You See Is What You Get, featuring five new songs.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.