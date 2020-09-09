Luke Combs Songs About His Wife + More Wedding Photos

Yep, it’s a Nicole song, and another he wrote before they started dating. “I think there will always be songs about Nicole on all my records. I hope they don’t get to be too gushy — but ‘Beautiful Crazy’ was pretty gushy,” he told the Boot in 2019. The song names up popular pairings before saying that he and his girl go together just as well. It’s an uptempo ode to his woman.

This song from Combs’ 2019 What You See Is What You Get album is a song inspired by Nicole. “Before she stopped working, that was really hard, because she was working a 40-hour-a-week job,” he told the Boot about a more mature, present-day tribute. Lyrically, we find the singer crossing the country but missing what he had back home.

“I can’t even begin to explain the toll [being long-distance] takes on a relationship … I was constantly gone, and constantly leaving her, but I took a lot of solace in the fact of knowing I was coming back to her, too.”

“Forever After All”

We know because he grouped it with “Better Together” and “Beautiful Crazy” in sharing a snippet with fans. However, this song about Nicole is still unreleased.

“Beautiful Crazy”

This is definitely Nicole’s song, one she’s very proud of. However Combs wrote it before they officially started dating, which makes the story even more unique. The singer often keeps who inspires his music close to his chest, but when winning the Song of the Year trophy at the 2019 CMA Awards, he came clean in a very public way. “It’s the story of how we met and how we’re going to, you know, end up spending the rest of our lives together, which is really awesome,” he said before the show. He then later thanked her from the stage.