Luke Combs shares another photo from his wedding: "Still seems like a fairytale"

Luke Combs is living the high life following his wedding to wife Nicole.

The country superstar shared another memory from their recent nuptials on Instagram in the form of a stunning shot showing the couple on the beach at sunset, Nicole letting the train of her dress float in the wind as she and Luke look lovingly into one another’s eyes.

“Still seems like a fairytale @nicocombs, I love you. Probably gonna post a lot of these so just get used to it,” Luke forewarns in the caption.

“oOoOo a ~fairytale~ I love you like a lot,” his wife writes in the comments.

It appears the couple has extended their stay in Florida, the country superstar sharing a follow-up snap on Instagram that shows them both proudly showing off a pair of fish they caught while out boating.

“They ain’t the biggest fish in the world, hell they ain’t even keepers, but they’re the first fish me and my WIFE caught on OUR boat,” Luke writes in the caption. “Helluva day babe. I love you.”

Luke and Nicole married in a small beachside ceremony on August 1. To celebrate, the couple had a cake in the shape of a beer can that read “Nicole & Beer Never Broke My Heart” — a reference, of course, to Luke’s hit song, “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

