Luke Combs reschedules What You See Is What You Get Tour to 2021: "I can’t wait to see y’all"

ABC/Mark Levine

Luke Combs has announced that his What You See Is What You Get Tour will resume in 2021.

The hitmaker shared the new tour schedule on Instagram, which shows more than 30 dates taking place June through December of next year. The tour will launch on June 22 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and run through December 3, where it wraps with a two-night stay in Boston.

Along the way, Luke will perform double shows in cities including Raleigh, Dallas, Chicago and New York. Tickets purchased for the previous dates will be honored at the new ones.

“Never in a million years did I think the show I played in Europe this past March would be the last headlining show I’d play this year,” Luke professes in the post. “Believe me, I’m just as bummed as y’all are… Playing shows for y’all is what I love to do, but I want y’all to be completely safe…I can’t wait to see y’all in person next year.”

Luke is one of many artists who’s been forced to postpone or cancel tours in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Named after his chart-topping sophomore album, Luke got through a handful of What You See Is What You Get Tour shows in February and March before quarantine began.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.