Luke Combs approves of Keith Urban’s cover of "Even Though I’m Leaving"

ABC/Image Group LA

Keith Urban and Luke Combs showed some love to one another on social media alongside Keith’s cover of one of Luke’s hits.

The 2018 CMA Entertainer of the Year took to Instagram to share a sweet acoustic rendition of Luke’s heart-tugging “Even Though I’m Leaving.” Perched in a sunny room with his guitar in hand, Keith delivers a thoughtful performance, singing, “Just ’cause I’m leavin’/It don’t mean that/ I won’t be right by your side.”

“Hey Luke…. how much do ya MISS TOURING ?!!!” Keith beckoned in the caption, to which Luke himself replied with his approval of the cover.

“Holy sh** that sounds great buddy and I miss it A. LOT,” Luke wrote. Morgan Wallen also chimed in, saying, “sounds damn good brother.”

“Even Though I’m Leaving” is the second single off Luke’s wildly successful sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. It became his seventh consecutive number-one hit when it topped the country charts in 2019.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.