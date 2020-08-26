Luke Bryan to stop by ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ at Jason Derulo’s request

ABC/Gavin Bond

Luke Bryan is set to make a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, thanks to a special request from singer-songwriter Jason Derulo. Jason’s currently filling in while show host Jimmy Kimmel is out for the summer.

Luke and Jason’s cross-genre friendship dates back to 2015, when the two stars first teamed up over the Smule karaoke singing app for a rendition of Jason’s “Want to Want Me.”



They subsequently reunited for a CMT Crossroads episode the following year, which won them a CMT Music Award trophy in 2017.



It’s been a busy few weeks for Luke, who dropped his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, early in August. In fact, his performance of that project’s title track is set to re-air on Late Night with Seth Myers on Friday.



The country superstar also announced his return as an American Idol judge last week, along with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.