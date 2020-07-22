Luke Bryan planted a corn field during quarantine — and advises fans not to do the same

ABC/Stewart Cook

Luke Bryan has some words of wisdom for his fans: don’t plant sweet corn during a global pandemic.

The country superstar took to Instagram to reveal that he’s used his time in quarantine to plant a corn field on his Tennessee property, an activity that appears to be as stressful as it is rewarding.

“Little tip for you guys — never get bored during a pandemic and plant four acres of sweet corn,” the Georgia native advises with a disgruntled look on his face as he struggles to carry a Home Depot bucket filled with ears of corn under the beating sun, accompanied by the caption, “sweet corn out the a**.”

Though Luke may not be thrilled with his new pastime, he’s piqued the interest of his fans and country music friends, with Dustin Lynch commenting “on my way,” while Proud To Be Right Here Tour opener Caylee Hammack inquires, “Can I come out and pick my own for dinner? This is a dream!”

Luke recently spent his 44th birthday weekend doing something a little more relaxing with a fishing trip with his family in Wyoming. The American Idol judge is also celebrating the success of his latest number-one single, “One Margarita.”

By Cillea Houghton

