Luke Bryan opens up about cancelling live shows: "We’re still learning what this virus is every day"

Capitol Nashville

Luke Bryan doesn’t want to be a “sacrificial lamb” when it comes to performing live shows during a pandemic.

Like countless other artists, Luke’s cancelled or postponed many live shows scheduled for this year, including his annual Farm Tour and his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which has been moved to next year.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Luke further opened up about his decision to cancel his shows, which draw thousands of fans.

“You don’t want to be the sacrificial lamb,” Luke declares. “If I’ve made decisions on not doing shows, it’s because ‘let’s see what we’re truly dealing with.’ We’re still learning what this virus is every day.”

The superstar goes on to say that the idea of having marked spaces that would keep mask-wearing fans six feet apart, should he have gone ahead with the 2020 Farm Tour, wasn’t worth the risk of putting fans in potential danger.

“I’ve got these Farm Tour shows, where say you got a ten-by-ten-square-mile field, and you put a huge stage in it and you tell everybody to stay six feet apart and wear a mask,” he says.

“I’m like, ‘We could make this happen where if somebody called bulls** on us, we could technically go spray-paint six-foot circumferences.’ But I just can’t imagine that germs aren’t getting spread,” he concludes, adding that configuring live shows during these times is “all out of whack.”

Luke’s new album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, was released last week.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.