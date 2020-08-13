Luke Bryan got a little weepy during son Tate’s 10th birthday surprise

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan’s son, Tate, turned 10 years old this week, and his family celebrated the occasion with an unforgettable surprise.

Luke posted a video of the special moment on social media, beginning with a shot of the birthday boy and his mom, Caroline, sitting in their kitchen. “There is one little surprise for your birthday,” Caroline tells Tate.



All of the sudden, in walks Luke’s nephew, Til Cheshire, who came home from college just to celebrate Tate’s birthday. Tate runs over and tackles Til with a hug as the two Bryan boys enjoy a sweet reunion.

But Tate wasn’t the only one who had an emotional reaction to the surprise.



“Omg. I’m crying,” wrote Luke in the caption of his post. “Tate just got his 10th birthday surprise. Til!!! Happy birthday buddy.”

In fact, the past few weeks have been bittersweet for everyone in the Bryan household, as Luke and Caroline dropped Til off for his freshman year of college in early August. On social media, Caroline admitted that although she was proud of her nephew for taking his first steps as an adult, she had “been dreading this day for years.”

The country superstar couple adopted Til and his two sisters, Jordan and Kris, after the death of the singer’s brother-in-law, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014. Ben was married to the singer’s sister, Kelly, who unexpectedly died in 2007.