Luke Bryan and wife Caroline unbox some new undies in hilarious Jockey commercial

ABC/Image Group LA

Country superstar, American Idol judge and now…underwear model? Luke Bryan proves he can do it all in a new commercial for Jockey brand underwear, also starring his wife Caroline.

In the clip, Caroline brings Luke a box while he’s watching TV, announcing that the items for his underwear photoshoot arrived in the mail and asking him if he’s nervous.

“Am I nervous?! I been working out,” Luke playfully grins. As Caroline pulls out one set of underwear after another, Luke continues to be excited, commenting that a set of boxer briefs are his “go-tos.” But he stops smiling once he sees a tiny pair of thong underwear.

“This is a prank, is what that is,” he says with a laugh as Caroline slingshots the thong towards his face. “‘Bout took my eye out with that dental floss!”

Luke can’t be blamed for being overly cautious. If you follow Caroline on social media, you know she’s a big prankster, and the prank wars have only ramped up during the COVID-19 quarantine.



This week, Luke also confirmed plans to return to his judging role on American Idol, along with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

By Carena Liptak

